AVA: Jessica Chastain's Hunter Becomes The Hunted In First Trailer For New Action Thriller

"When everyone is a target, anyone can be an enemy." The first trailer for a new thriller starring Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell and John Malkovich is now online. See Ava in action after the jump...

This one seemed to fly under everyone's radar (possibly not a great sign), but the first trailer for Ava is now online.

Directed by Tate Taylor (The Girl on the Train), this upcoming action thriller stars Jessica Chastain (Dark Phoenix, It: Chapter 2) as an assassin who becomes a target of her own black ops organization when a job goes wrong and winds up being hunted down by Colin Farrell (Dumbo). John Malkovich (The New Pope) plays Ava's handler, who attempts to protect her when the kill order goes out.

If that all sounds a little generic, well, it looks it too. The trailer contains some decent action, but this is nothing we haven't seen before a hundred times over, and it's hard to escape the feeling that the A-list cast were just after a payday here.

Check out the trailer for yourselves and let us know what you think - but be warned, it appears to spoil pretty much the entire movie!

Ava is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival.

Ava is set to be released on September 25 in the U.S., with UK plans to be announced.