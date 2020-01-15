AVENGERS: ENDGAME Directors' Amazon Series CITADEL Adds Richard Madden & Priyanka Chopra

The first casting details for Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo's upcoming Amazon event series, Citadel, have been announced. Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will lead the show...

Amazon has announced that Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico, Baywatch) and our new Ikaris Richard Madden (Game of Thrones, Bodyguard) will lead Joe and Anthony Russo's new "global event series" Citadel.



We don't have many details on the plot at this time, but it's believed to be an international spy thriller with a "a strong emotional core." It's certainly an ambitious project, as there will actually be local-language productions of the show in Mexico, Italy and India. Madden and Chopra Jonas will star in the U.S. “mothership” edition of the series.



The Russos will executive produce along with Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio are on board as writers and EPs.



The budget for this one is expected to be substantial, so don't be surprised if more star power is added in the coming weeks.

