BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Actor Jacob Scipio Would Love To Tackle A Marvel or DC Superhero Role - EXCLUSIVE

After a breakout performance as the villain in Bad Boys for Life , it looks like breakout star Jacob Scipio may have his sights set on a superhero role in either the Marvel or DC cinematic universes.

With Sony's Bad Boys for Life, which starred Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, now widely available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, we were recently able to get on the phone with star Jacob Scipio to talk about his breakout performance as the film's primary antagonist, Armando Aretas.

During our extended conversation, he also touched on his immense appreciation for superhero movies and expressed interest in possibly tackling a role in either the Marvel or DC cinematic universes down the line. He also seemingly revealed that he's already been reading a few scripts set in similar worlds, so maybe he might get his chance to test out his superhero prowess much sooner than expected.

ROHAN: You’ve now proven yourself as a bona fide action star, with this of course being your big coming out party, but have you thought about a superhero/comic book movie role yet? I know there’s a lot of Marvel and DC stuff coming up, has anything piqued your interest or have you gotten any scripts?

JACOB SCIPIO: Oh yeah, 100%, I’d do it man. What’s happening with superhero movies is unreal. It’s so great for cinema. People are going to the cinema to watch these movies and as an avid cinema goer myself - going to go back when things open up again safely of course - I love the production value that goes into it. The characters, the stunts, the storyline, the comedy.



I think superhero movies are true, amazing feats of entertainment. Pure popcorn cinema. So, to be involved with a Marvel or a DC, of course I would have to be directed through it, but, you know, I’d love to read some scripts for it. Yeah, I would love to be involved with a superhero franchise.

ROHAN: Yeah, they are really pushing the envelope now more than ever with superhero movies, bending genres and subverting expectations, which has to be limitless fun for an actor. Is there a superhero role out there that you’ve had your eye on, anyone you might consider your favorite superhero?

JACOB SCIPIO: I mean, every kid wants to be Batman. Every kid grows up wanting to be Batman or I guess Iron Man now. I grew up watching Transformers, with my dad, the Saturday morning cartoons. Wolverine was another huge one for me, I was a huge fan of him, he’s so iconic.



I’ve had a couple scripts sent to me so far, set in those kind of worlds, and there are definitely some interesting roles out there for me and it’s just about making the right choice.

