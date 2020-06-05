BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Breakout Jacob Scipio Is More Than Ready To Get His Redemption In BAD BOYS 4 - EXCLUSIVE

It's probably safe to say Jacob Scipio will have a big role to play in Bad Boys 4 , and it looks like the actor is more than ready to pay off the massive debt Armando accumulated in Bad Boys for Life .

Following the smashing critical and commerical success of Bad Boys for Life, which is currently the highest grossing film of the year, Sony Pictures was quick to announce a sequel with Chris Bremner returning to pen the script and Will Smith and Martin Lawrence expected to reprise their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively.

With the film recently arriving on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, we were recently granted an exclusive opportunity to sit down with one of its breakout stars, Jacob Scipio, who played the film's menacing villain Armando Aretas, who was later revealed - SPOILER ALERT - to be the illegitimate son of Isabel Aretas (Kate del Castillo) and Mike Lowrey (Smith) himself.

While the character got into plenty of misdeeds throughout the film, the explosive ending saw him finally realize the error in his ways and align himself with his father - although he did ultimately end up behind bars before the credits rolled. The mid-credits stinger then offered up a promising update, as it looked like he may be able to atone for some of his unforgivable actions in the next film.

During our conversation with Scipio, he told us that he's more than ready to take on the challenge.

ROHAN: I think it’s already out there that Bad Boys 4 is in active development and based on the mid-credits stinger, it looks like you’ll once again have a big role. Have you heard anything about your character’s arc yet, because Armando does have quite a lot to atone for and it seems like he may get to have a redemption arc of sorts.

JACOB SCIPIO: Yeah, yeah, Armando has a big debt to pay off. It was just so much fun playing that character, I can't tell you, man, I got into some dark places with it, but also just the physical aspect of it. All the stunts and fight scenes, which I had a ball with. So, to be involved with another Bad Boys film, to work in this franchise again, I’ll do it in a heartbeat because I just had so much fun on the first one. People seemed to really enjoy themselves when they saw this last one and I just want to give them some more of that.



In terms of my character arc, I don’t know. I don’t know anything, I haven’t read anything, I don’t have any news to give you on that one, I just know that we’ve only just scratched the surface with Armando here and there’s so much potential as to where we could go with him. He could go anywhere in this universe and that’s what’s so interesting about him. He’s dynamic and unpredictable.

ROHAN: In this one, obviously you have to play it straight because Armando is all business and he has a mission, but in the next one, are you looking forward to maybe getting a chance to test out some of your comedy chops opposite Will and Martin and the AMMO team.

JACOB SCIPIO: I mean, if that’s what it calls for, man, most definitely. I don’t know how I’ll stand up next to a comedic genius like Martin Lawrence, but even just being on set around him, maybe some of the gold dust sprinkled off on me. So, of course, I’ll give it a go.

The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.