BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Starring Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Is Now Available On 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has officially released the biggest film of the year, Bad Boys For Life, on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD!

The long-overdue action sequel, which was directed by up-and-comers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and brought back stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, was received well both critically and commercially, resulting in quite a bit of box office fortune in what's traditionally one of the quietest parts of the theatrical release calendar.

Prior to the worldwide theater shutdown, Bad Boys For Life had earned its spot as the highest-grossing film of the year, having grossed over $421.2 million worldwide ($204.4M domestic; $216.8M foreign) on an estimated $90 million production budget. It had even more impressively remained a Top 10 film domestically since its January release date, which was more than enough to convince Sony to move forward with a fourth installment.

The home video combo pack contains over 50 minutes of never-before-seen bonus features, including an exclusive alternate ending, eight extended and deleted scenes, a hilarious three-minute blooper reel, an Easter Eggs featurette, an extensive making-of featurette, a stunts featurette, a special Stephen A. Smith audition tape and a whole lot more.



CULVER CITY, CALIF. (March 23, 2020) – Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back on the case in the roles that launched the dynamic duo to global superstardom in BAD BOYS FOR LIFE. The action-packed comedy that has earned over $400 million dollars at the worldwide box office and a Certified Fresh rating by Rotten Tomatoes, explodes onto Digital March 31 and 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD April 21 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. BAD BOYS FOR LIFE was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith and Doug Belgrad, executive produced by Chad Oman, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson and James Lassiter and directed by Adil & Bilall.



The original Bad Boys, Mike Lowry (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), are back. After a string of assassinations and an attempt on Mike’s life, he convinces a hesitant Marcus to hold off retirement and partner one last time. Together, they team up with AMMO, the new hotshot division of the Miami PD, to take down the merciless head of the Aretas Cartel. Rounding out the cast are Vanessa Hudgens (Spring Breakers), Alexander Ludwig (TV’s “Vikings”), Charles Melton (TV’s “Riverdale”), Paola Nuñez (TV’s “The Purge”), Kate del Castillo (The Book of Life), award-winning recording artist Nicky Jam and Bad Boys franchise veteran Joe Pantoliano.



BAD BOYS FOR LIFE has a runtime of approximately 124 minutes and is rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references and brief drug use.



Outtakes & Bloopers

Ride or Die: Making Bad Boys for Life

Partners in Crime: Behind-the-Scenes

It’s About Time : Go through 25 years of Bad Boys history with Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the cast and crew

: Go through 25 years of Bad Boys history with Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the cast and crew Easter Eggs : Directors Adil and Billal take us on a tour of a few of the Easter eggs and callbacks to earlier Bad Boys films

Outtakes & Bloopers

And more

