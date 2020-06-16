Ben Stiller Signs On To Direct X-MEN: APOCALYPSE Star Oscar Isaac In Mysterious New Thriller LONDON

While there aren't many details regarding the film's plot, a new report has revealed that Ben Stiller ( Tropic Thunder ) has signed on to direct Oscar Isaac in a mysterious new thriller, named London .

According to Deadline , Primetime Emmy Award-winner Ben Stiller (Tropic Thunder; Escape at Dannemora) has been tapped to direct London for Lionsgate.

The film will star Golden Globe-winner Oscar Isaac (X-Men: Apocalypse; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) in the main role and is reportedly based on a mysterious new short story/high-concept thriller from bestselling Norwegian crime writer Jo Nesbø. Further plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

The project was initially rumored to contain a sci-fi element, but that was later debunked, so it's not entirely clear what we should expect, but it's likely to be something in Nesbø's wheelhouse as a storied crime writer.

Academy Award-winner Eric Roth (A Star Is Born; Forrest Gump) is penning the screenplay. He also recently scripted Denis Villeneuve's Dune, which features Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, and Martin Scorsese's upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, which will star Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; The Wolf of Wall Street) in the lead role.

In addition to their roles as director and star, Stiller and Isaac will also serve as producers under their respective production banners.