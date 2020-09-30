BEVERLY HILLS COP & Three Newly Remastered Eddie Murphy Favorites Being Released On 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray

Ahead of the December release of Coming 2 America , Paramount Home Entertainment is re-releasing newly remastered versions of four Eddie Murphy favorites from the '80s, including Beverly Hills Cop !

While it remains to be seen whether Eddie Murphy's long-awaited Coming 2 America will arrive in theaters as scheduled this December 18, to prepare for its impending release, Paramount Home Entertainment is putting out four newly remastered Eddie Murphy classics on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray!

Both Coming to America and Beverly Hills Cop will be released on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever while comedies Trading Places and The Golden Child will receive new Blu-ray versions. Coming to America will also receive a special Best Buy-exclusive Steelbook that will likely be a hot collector's item this holiday season.

All four titles will become available on December 1.

A trailer hasn't been released just yet, likely due to the uncertainity of the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the official synopsis for Coming 2 America reads, "Set after the events of the first film, former Prince Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street savvy Queens native named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). Honoring his royal father's (James Earl Jones) dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off to America once again."