Bollywood Star Katrina Kaif's Next Will Be A Superhero Movie From TIGER ZINDA HAI Director Ali Abbas Zafar

It sounds like we'll soon have a new superheroine to root for as it's been confirmed that director Ali Abbas Zafar has signed superstar Katrina Kaif for his next feature, which will be a superhero movie.

In a recent interview with the Mumbai Mirror , director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed that his next project will indeed be a superhero movie and will star none other than Bollywood superstar and frequent collaborator Katrina Kaif.

After some speculation, Zafar revealed that he's completed the first draft of the film's screenplay and plans on rolling cameras once the lockdown ends, which will hopefully be before the end of the year. "My next is a superhero film with Katrina (Kaif). Recently, I locked that script and it will go on the floors once the lockdown ends. I have completed the first draft of another film as well, and hopefully, that script will be ready soon."

He continues, "There’s a lot of prep required because of the kind of action involved and I am in touch with an international team over video calls. I’m also doing script readings with my actors and chatting with the production designer. A lot is happening."

India has ventured into the superhero genre multiple times over the past two decades with varying degrees of success. Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One and Hrithik Roshan's Krrish trilogy are among the most prominent entries, although they've found more critical acclaim from superhero-adjacent epic actioners like Rajnikanth's Enthiran and S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali duology.

The potential film will be the fourth collaboration between Kaif and Zafar, having initially worked together on his directorial debut Mere Brother Ki Dulhan in 2011 and then reuniting on Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017 and on Bharat in 2019. His other directing credits include 2014's Gunday and 2016's Sultan. Zafar also served as an assistant director on Kabir Khan's New York in 2009, which garnered Kaif her first of three career Filmfare Award nominations.

Kaif is a former model-turned-actress who has firmly established herself as one of India's most in-demand and highest-paid actresses. Her biggest films include, but are not limited to, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Bang Bang!, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Race, Partner, Namastey London, and Zero.

She will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar, although with the film delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it may be a while before we see her grace the silver screen again.