BULLET TRAIN: David Leitch's Upcoming Action Movie Adds SNAKE EYES Star Andrew Koji

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch's next movie just made another addition to its impressive cast, with Snake Eyes star Andrew Koji set to join Brad Pitt and Joey King. Find out more after the jump...

fter walking away from the John Wick franchise, director David Leitch took the helm of both Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw, establishing himself as an action director to watch in Hollywood. Next up for him is Bullet Train, a big screen adaptation of the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka.

In that book, five assassins find themselves on a fast moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They then discover their missions are not unrelated to each other, and the question becomes who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station?

So far, Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time In...Hollywood) and Joey King (The Kissing Booth) have been added to the cast, and while plot details are being kept a secret, it's believed that new addition - Snake Eyes star Andrew Koji - is taking on the role of one of the movie's assassins.

Shooting is set to begin in Los Anegles this Fall, and it's previously been reported that the movie is a "contained thriller," meaning it can be shot on a contained set rather than on location, something which will help a lot given the restrictions which remain in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Snake Eyes, the Japanese/British actor plays Storm Shadow. He also stars in Cinemax's Warrior.