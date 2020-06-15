Check Out This EXCLUSIVE SNIPER: ASSASSIN'S END Poster BY STRANGER THINGS Artist

Sniper: Assassin's End lands on VOD tomorrow and we've got an exclusive poster that was created for the film by Stranger Things artist Kyle Lambert!

The newest entry into the Sniper film franchise lands on Blu-ray, DVD and digital tomorrow (June 16, 2020), and we're celebrating with some exclusive artwork!

Sniper: Assassin's End was directed by comic artist and writer Kaare Andrews (Cabin Feber 3: Patient Zero). How's that for a CBM/comic tie-in?! The film stars Chad Michael Collins (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Sniper: Ultimate Kill), Tom Berenger (Inception, Platoon, Major League) and Sayaka Akimoto in her feature film debut.

The exclusive piece of artwork that we were able to get our hands on, which you can see below, is a poster designed by Kyle Lambert! Lambert's style may look familiar as he is the illustrator behind the acclaimed key art and posters for Stranger Things season 2.



click to view larger

Sniper: Assassin's End lands tomorrow at retailers and digital on-demand. Wal-Mart will also have the The Ultimate Sniper Collection available, which collects all eight of the films together in one bundle for the first time ever.

What do you think? Will you be checking it out? Based upon the poster/artwork above, I'm thinking that a comic book adaptation/series may be needed... Sound off in the comments below!