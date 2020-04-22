Chris Hemsworth Engages In A Deadly Knife Fight In A Killer New Clip From EXTRACTION

With Extraction set to debut on Netflix this Friday, an action-packed new clip has been released offering just a small preview of things to come as Chris Hemsworth engages in a deadly knife fight!

The first reviews for Sam Hargrave's Extraction dropped earlier today and while, they are decidedly mixed (currently boasting 57% approval on review aggregator RottenTomatoes ), mostly due to the excessive violence, it looks like the upcoming actioner may be well worth your time this weekend as it features an absolutely electric performance from its star Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder; Avengers: Endgame).

The plot is fairly straightforward as it will follow a fearless black market mercenary named Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) who is tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. However, things quickly take a turn and Rake and the boy will both find themselves way in over their heads as the already deadly mission transitions from insanely difficult to mission freaking impossible.

Joe Russo wrote the script and under AGBO, also served as a producer alongside his brother and Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo. Hemsworth was also a producer.





Extraction follows Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame.







Extraction begins streaming, exclusively on Netflix, on April 24

