Christopher Nolan's Upcoming TENET Reportedly Has A Budget Of Over 200 Million Dollars

An action epic film evolving from the world of international espionage, Tenet is directed and produced by Christopher Nolan and co-produced by Emma Thomas. The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Kaine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Warner Bros and Christopher Nolan's Tenet hits theaters July 17th, 2020.

Variety recently reported that the budget figure for director Christopher Nolan'supcoming featurecould be somewhere in the 225 million dollar area, and Collider has now confirmed thatbudget will indeed be over 200 million dollars.This isn't unusual for Nolan, as his hit filmboasted a budget of 160 million dollars itself. For a time there was speculation thatwas going to be the secret sequel to that film,but there really isn't anything to back that up so we wouldn't count on it.The cast oflikely commands a pretty penny. There's our newRobert Pattinson andJohn David Washington, along with supporting stars such as Michael Caineand Elizabeth DebickiThe questiong is, how much is the marketing going to add to this already hefty sum, and with the numbers totaling this high, could this film prove to be even bigger thanLet us know what you think in the comments and be sure to check out the trailer forbelow!