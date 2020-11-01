Christopher Nolan's Upcoming TENET Reportedly Has A Budget Of Over 200 Million Dollars
Variety recently reported that the budget figure for director Christopher Nolan's (Inception, The Dark Knight) upcoming feature Tenet could be somewhere in the 225 million dollar area, and Collider has now confirmed that Tenet's budget will indeed be over 200 million dollars.
Not much is known about Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan's upcoming action thriller Tenet, but it has now been reported that the budget for the mysterious film is over $200 million. Read on for more...
This isn't unusual for Nolan, as his hit film Inception boasted a budget of 160 million dollars itself. For a time there was speculation that Tenet was going to be the secret sequel to that film, but there really isn't anything to back that up so we wouldn't count on it.
The cast of Tenet likely commands a pretty penny. There's our new Batman Robert Pattinson and BlacKkKlansman's John David Washington, along with supporting stars such as Michael Caine (Kingsmen: The Secret Service, The Dark Knight) and Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Cloverfield Paradox). The questiong is, how much is the marketing going to add to this already hefty sum, and with the numbers totaling this high, could this film prove to be even bigger than Inception?
Let us know what you think in the comments and be sure to check out the trailer for Tenet below!
An action epic film evolving from the world of international espionage, Tenet is directed and produced by Christopher Nolan and co-produced by Emma Thomas. The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Kaine, and Kenneth Branagh.
Warner Bros and Christopher Nolan's Tenet hits theaters July 17th, 2020.
