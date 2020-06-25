DEADPOOL 2 Director David Leitch To Helm Assassins On A Speeding Train Movie BULLET TRAIN

John Wick and Deadpool director David Leitch has found his next project in Bullet Train , an action-packed movie which reportedly revolves around warring assassins on a speeding trailer. Check it out...

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch has signed on to take the helm of Bullet Train for Sony Pictures. Very little has been revealed about the project, but Fear Street's Zak Olkewicz is penning the screenplay, while Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer), who was originally directing, is on board to produce.

Described by the trade as Speed meets Non-Stop, it's said that the story revolves around assassins on a speeding train. Something tells us they will all be racing to take out the same target and that, in terms of action, we can expect something along the lines of the John Wick franchise.

Leitch is overseeing revisions on the screenplay, and the hope is that shooting will begin this fall.

The movie is reportedly a "contained thriller," meaning it can be shot on a contained set rather than on location, something which will help a lot given the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There's no word on a release date at this point, but it seems likely that we'll see it late next year or in early 2022 depending how quick the shoot is. It sounds like a great premise anyway, and with Leitch in charge, we'll no doubt be in store for a fun time and a lot of killer action sequences.