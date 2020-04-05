DEADPOOL Star Ryan Reynolds Shares First BTS Image From RED NOTICE With Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

To celebrate Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's birthday, Ryan Reynolds shared a first-look behind-the-scenes shot from their upcoming action comedy Red Notice , which will also star Wonder Woman 1984 's Gal Gadot.

Dwayne Johnson turned 47 on Saturday, and his Red Notice costar Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to wish the former WWE Champion a happy birthday with a new behind-the-scenes image from the Netflix action comedy.

The shot features Reynolds and Johnson looking very dapper as they share a laugh on set.

Red Notice was originally scheduled to hit Netflix next month before being shifted to November amid mass production delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the movie now finds itself without a release date. Filming got underway in Atlanta in January, but as Reynolds notes in his post, they only managed to shoot "half a movie" before being forced to shut down.

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence), Red Notice focuses on the "world's greatest INTERPOL agent" (Johnson) being assigned to track down the "world's greatest art thief" (Gal Gadot), while the "world's greatest con man" (Reynolds) gets in his way.

It sounds like it might be good fun, and there's certainly enough star power to demand attention. We'll keep you updated on that release date.