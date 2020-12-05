FANTASTIC FOUR Director Tim Story Teaming With JUMANJI's Kevin Hart For Superhero Comedy NIGHT WOLF

Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer director Tim Story is reuniting with Jumanji: The Next Level star Kevin Hart for an intriguing sounding superhero comedy movie...

Director Tim Story has mostly avoided big budget features since he helmed those disappointing Fantastic Four movies in the mid-2000s, but he's now lined up a noteworthy new project with Kevin Hart and STX Entertainment: Night Wolf. Written by Detective Pikachu scribes Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, the movie is described as a superhero comedy.

Deadline explains that it's set to be a Meet the Parents-style premise which will see Hart's character meet his future father-in-law for the first time, only to discover that he's the superhero Night Wolf.

"Tim was our first choice for this project," said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group. "His skill with both comedy and action, along with his long history of working with Kevin on both Ride Along films, both Think Like a Man films, and many of Kevin’s comedy standup event films made him uniquely suited for this material. He came in with a great take and STX and HartBeat couldn’t be more excited to get started."

Story recently finished working on Tom and Jerry for Warner Bros., and as Fogelson explains, he has plenty of experience working with the Jumanji: The Next Level star in the comedy realm.

Fantastic Four aside, Story is someone who can bring a lot to the table with Night Wolf, and it's should be interesting seeing what he does with the movie (it's definitely a fun sounding premise).