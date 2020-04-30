F9 Star Vin Diesel At War With The Producers Guild Over Credit For FAST & FURIOUS Franchise

Dominic Toretto has faced a lot of challenges over the years, but the actor who plays him - Vin Diesel - now finds himself in the midst of a battle with the Producers Guild of America! Read on for details.

You may not be aware of this, but Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel has spent the past few years fighting to receive an illustrious "p.g.a." credit after his name for his contributions as a producer on the franchise. Each time, the actor has been turned down, as the Producers Guild of America clearly don't believe he's made a substantial contribution to the making of the movies.

On Sunday night, Diesel shared a cryptic Instagram post (which has now been deleted) with claims that he was "mitigating a war" with the PGA, who he branded as the "prejudice guild of America."

According to Variety, he's attempted to receive this mark for EVERY film in the Fast & Furious franchise, but he has consistently been denied and sought appeals which have reportedly then turned ugly. However, despite Diesel's claim that the war he was mitigating was between Universal Pictures and the PGA, it doesn't sound like the studio has any real sort of involvement in this.

Getting that "p.g.a." tag means being eligible to receive an Oscar for "Best Picture" (that's not happening with F9), but it also entitles producers to, "to early and increased bonuses based on box office performance and award nominations." The Fast & Furious franchise tends to earn a lot of acclaim at shows where the winners are voted on by regular moviegoers rather than critics.

The trade notes that, "the idea that Diesel is active in the daily slog that gets the movies made is dubious to people involved in these projects. Diesel 'leans in' to behavior typical of star talent, despite being listed on call sheets as a producer, said two sources familiar with numerous “Fast” productions. That behavior includes arriving hours late on pricey stunt days, said one source."

With that in mind, something tell us this is one battle Dom won't be able to win...