F9: THE FAST SAGA Star John Cena Says The Movie Will Answer Questions... And Raise Some New Ones

F9: The Fast Saga has been pushed back to next April, but it sounds like the movie will be worth the wait if comments from The Suicide Squad star John Cena are any indication. Read on for details...

John Cena was the first guest back on The Tonight Show, and while he was there to promote his new series of children's books, the pro wrestler turned actor was also asked about F9: The Fast Saga.

The Suicide Squad star didn't reveal any specific plot details about the movie, but did point to it being a satisfying experience for fans which will address some lingering questions...and potentially present some new ones.

You have to believe that's a reference to Han Lue's mysterious return, but with the series about to head into outer space, there are no doubt bigger twists to come.

"The newest instalment...everybody knows Fast is going to kill it when it comes to action," Cena said. "The thing I love about Fast 9 is people are going to see it weave that legacy together. It's not nearly 'What is Fast gonna do next for action;' it is action on the edge of your seat, but story. If you're a fan of the franchise, you get questions answered, you get new questions you can develop, it's another foothold to the narrative. That's the stuff that I love."

Outside of The Suicide Squad, F9 definitely looks set to be Cena's biggest role to date, so it's no wonder he's excited to share the movie with his fans. Originally set to be released this April, the next chapter in The Fast Saga is now set to arrive in theaters next April (assuming COVID-19 is no longer an issue).

Check out the full interview below:

