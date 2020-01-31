FAST & FURIOUS 9: Come Watch The Road To F9 Concert & Trailer Drop Event LIVE Right Now!

Vin Diesel and Universal Pictures have kickstarted the Fast & Furious festivities in Miami with the live concert and official trailer drop event for Justin Lin's highly anticipated action sequel F9 !

Universal Pictures has launched their official live stream for The Road to F9 Concert & Trailer Drop event in Miami, Florida, which feature live performances from Ludacris, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Cardi B.



The entire all-star cast of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and John Cena are currently in attendance alongside director Justin Lin, who returned to helm F9 after sitting out the last two films.



The hotly awaited teaser trailer is also set to debut near the tail-end of the live stream, so be on the lookout for arguably the biggest trailer launch of Super Bowl weekend.





After the middling The Fate of the Furious, the family's back together for F9 as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel all reprise their roles from previous installments in the franchise.



Unfortunately, Brian O'Conner is no longer with us, but it seems highly likely the film will still find a way to honor the iconic character played by the late Paul Walker.

Vin Diesel is back as Dominic Toretto and when the film picks up, the former outlaw will have settled down with his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and son Brian.



However, things will undoubtedly take a turn for the worst, bringing Toretto right back into the thick of the action.

Michelle Rodriguez returns as Letty Ortiz, who has now settled into her new life as a step mother to Brian. However, while everything may be quiet for now, she's about to get a rude awakening when a new threat reassembles the Fast family.

Tyrese Gibson reprises his fan-favorite role as Roman Pearce, who was first introduced in the expertly titled 2 Fast 2 Furious. Not much is yet known about what he's been up to, but it surely involved a lot of fun.

Ludacris is also back as technical wizard and former mechanic Tej Parker, one of Dom's most trusted allies. He also struck up a relationship with Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) in the previous film, so expect that to continue when the story picks up this May.

After sitting out the last film, Jordana Brewster returns as Mia Toretto, Dom's younger sister and wife to the legendary Brian O'Conner, who was played by Paul Walker until his untimely passing in 2013.



It's unclear what brings her back into action, but it must be of utmost importance as she also has a family back home to take care of.

Hot off the final season of Game of Thrones, Nathalie Emmanuel is back as the British computer hacktivist Ramsey, who now finds herself with a loyal group of friends and family.

For some reason, there's no one pictured in this last character poster, although that's a sweet blue Mustang.

Get ready, the ninth chapter in The Fast Saga is coming this Memorial Day.

