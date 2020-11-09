FAST & FURIOUS 9 Star Michelle Rodriguez Confirms Movie Will Take The Franchise Into Outer Space

F9: The Fast Saga was supposed to be released earlier this year, but is now heading to theaters in 2021. Now, star Michelle Rodriguez has confirmed that the franchise is indeed heading into outer space...

Ever since Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined the Fast & Furious franchise, it's become one of the most successful movie series in Hollywood, and each subsequent instalment has upped the stakes and action. Recently, we learned that an upcoming Tom Cruise movie will take the daredevil actor into outer space, but it sounds like F9: The Fast Saga will beat it to the punch.

Earlier this year, Ludacris dropped some hints that this might be the case, and co-star Michelle Rodriguez confirmed as much during a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

"Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out," the actress says. "Nobody was supposed to know that." As for whether she gets to head into space, Rodriguez added: "Oh, well, no, I’m not, I’m not, I’m not lucky enough to hit space, but we did get a female writer and showed a lot of love, I think, on this one."

"Thanks to Justin Lin, we were able to, to find a little bit more attention and love for the girls in the movie. And so I’m really hopeful that shows through in the final product."

Right now, we don't know whether certain cast members literally head into space or whether special effects will be used to make that happen, but after F9 was delayed, we'll now find out next April.

How do you feel about Fast & Furious...in spaaaace?