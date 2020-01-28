FAST & FURIOUS: Check Out The First Poster And Footage From F9; Full Trailer Confirmed For This Friday
Universal Pictures has released the first poster and footage from F9: The Fast Saga. As you can see, Vin Diesel's "Dom" Toretto is living a happy family life with his wife and son but something is coming that seemingly promises to turn their lives upside down and it might be the biggest threat they've faced yet.
Exciting news for fans of the Fast & Furious franchise today as we have the first poster and footage from F9 along with confirmation that the full trailer for this Fast Saga chapter lands on Friday...
Very little is known about the movie aside from the fact that franchise stars like and Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Anna Sawai will all return alongside newcomer John Cena (who many fans are convinced will play this latest Fast & Furious movie's villain). They'll be joined by Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.
It's also been confirmed that the first trailer will drop on Friday so check back here then for that.
Fast 9: The Fast Saga arrives in theaters on May 22nd this year, while the tenth movie is set to land on April 2nd, 2021. Justin Lin is returning to direct both instalments.
