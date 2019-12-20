 FAST & FURIOUS: SPY RACERS: Netflix Releases Explosive New Clip From Dreamworks' Upcoming Animated Series
Sashi and Layla pull off the ultimate boat heist in a thrilling new clip from Dreamworks' upcoming animated series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, which premieres on Netflix next week. Check it out below!

MattIsForReal | 12/20/2019
Just because Fast & Furious: Spy Racers is geared toward a younger audience doesn't mean the animated series won't feature the same thrilling action sequences as seen in the film franchise that it's based on. Netflix has released a new clip from the upcoming Dreamworks animated series that showcases one of those moments.

In the clip, Sashi and Layla — two members of the crime organization SH1FT3R — attempt to steal a car stowed on a boat in the middle of the ocean. In typical Fast & Furious fashion, there's high-speeds and big explosions as the two try and pull off the impossible.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers follows Tony Toretto, the younger cousin of Dominic Toretto, who is recruited by a government agency together with his friends to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a crime organization called SH1FT3R that is bent on world domination. The series is executive produced by Tim Hedrick, Bret Haaland, Vin Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, and Chris Morgan, with Hedrick and Haaland also serving as showrunners.





Fast & Furious: Spy Racers is set to premiere on Netflix on December 26.
