FAST & FURIOUS: SPY RACERS Season 2 Trailer Sees Tony Toretto's Action-Packed Antics Head To Rio De Janeiro

Eight new episodes of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers zoom on to Netflix on October 9th, and we now have an action-packed trailer along with some awesome posters for the small screen animated spinoff...

Universal and DreamWorks Animation have released the first trailer for season two of Netflix Original series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, with the action this time heading to Rio de Janeiro on October 9th.

Inspired by Universal's blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise, teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination.

In Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rio, Tony and his crew embark on their first international mission to Brazil. Once in Rio, they discover that Ms.Nowhere’s latest recruit and formidable fellow racer, Layla Gray, is missing in action during an undercover mission. Unwilling to leave family behind, Tony and the Spy Racers don secret identities to find Layla, but end up uncovering a sinister plot that keeps them guessing at every turn.

"Going into season two we really wanted to see the team progress and take on new challenges," says executive producer Tim Hedrick. "We meet a new villain this season that I guarantee is unlike anyone we've ever battled in the Fast universe. Look forward to more of the nonstop crazy fun that these Spy Racers are known for."

The first season of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers was a hit, and with a cast featuring names like Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf), Luke Youngblood (Community), and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), this series is a must-watch for fans of the big screen franchise, and season two looks like an absolute blast.

Check out this new trailer, and some posters, below:










