FREE GUY: New Stills Offer Fresh Looks At Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Utkarsh Ambudkar, & Taika Waititi

Following those covers from earlier this week, Total Film has shared three exclusive stills from Free Guy , offering fresh looks at Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery and Taika Waititi.

Along with their latest cover story, Total Film has also shared three new photos from Walt Disney Studios and 20th Century Studios' sci-fi/action-comedy Free Guy, which will star Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool; Deadpool 2) in the lead role as Guy, a non-player character (NPC) working as a bank teller who becomes self-aware and realizes that he's been living in a video game.

Speaking with the magazine, Reynolds explains why he chose the project, which was recently delayed to December 11. “I was looking to do something that felt the way I felt when I watched Back To The Future for the first time. I wanted to do something that felt like you were stepping into a world of wish-fulfillment and possibilities – a world that was funny, but had real stakes and real heart.”

In addition to Reynolds, the cast will feature Golden Globe-nominee and Primetime Emmy-winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Joe Keery (Stranger Things; Molly's Game), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out; Uncle Drew), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan; Brockmire), Camille Kostek (I Feel Pretty; Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok; Thor: Love and Thunder).













In Twentieth Century Fox’s epic adventure-comedy “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.





Free Guy hits theaters December 11