FREE GUY: New Stills Offer Fresh Looks At Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Utkarsh Ambudkar, & Taika Waititi

Along with their latest cover story, Total Film has also shared three new photos from Walt Disney Studios and 20th Century Studios' sci-fi/action-comedy Free Guy, which will star Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool; Deadpool 2) in the lead role as Guy, a non-player character (NPC) working as a bank teller who becomes self-aware and realizes that he's been living in a video game.
Speaking with the magazine, Reynolds explains why he chose the project, which was recently delayed to December 11. “I was looking to do something that felt the way I felt when I watched Back To The Future for the first time. I wanted to do something that felt like you were stepping into a world of wish-fulfillment and possibilities – a world that was funny, but had real stakes and real heart.”
In addition to Reynolds, the cast will feature Golden Globe-nominee and Primetime Emmy-winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Joe Keery (Stranger Things; Molly's Game), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out; Uncle Drew), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan; Brockmire), Camille Kostek (I Feel Pretty; Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok; Thor: Love and Thunder).
In Twentieth Century Fox’s epic adventure-comedy “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.
Free Guy hits theaters December 11
