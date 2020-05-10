FREE GUY: No One Is Quite Sure When The Movie Will Be Released In Hilarious New Trailer Teaser

A new trailer for Free Guy is coming later today, and in this hilarious teaser for the Ryan Reynolds-led blockbuster, it seems no one is entirely sure when the movie might make it into theaters this year.

A new trailer for Free Guy will be released later today and, late last night, Disney released a trailer teaser (yes, they're still a thing) poking fun at the release date chaos plaguing Hollywood.

Following the delays of Black Widow and No Time to Die, November is pretty much empty now, and the expectation is that December will soon follow. Free Guy is currently scheduled for December 11th, and Ryan Reynolds, director Shawn Levy, and the movie's cast have great fun making light of when the movie might finally see the light of day (Pinecone Appreciation Day, anyone?).

Free Guy focuses on a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story...one he rewrites himself. Now, in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way before it is too late.

As well as Reynolds, the movie stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. Whether we'll get to see it this December as planned remains to be seen, but with Regal Cinemas now closed, the odds are stacked against any new releases arriving in theaters this year.

Check out the Free Guy trailer teaser below:

