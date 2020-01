GUNS AKIMBO: Insane First Trailer For New Sci-Fi Action Movie Starring Daniel Radcliffe & Samara Weaving

Nerdy video game developer (Daniel Radcliffe) is a little too fond of stirring things up on the internet with his caustic, prodding, and antagonizing comments. One night, he makes the mistake of drunkenly dropping an inflammatory barb on a broadcast of Skizm, an illegal death-match fight club streamed live to the public. In response, Riktor (Ned Dennehy), the maniacal mastermind behind the channel, decides to force Miles' hand (or hands, as it were) and have him join the "fun." Miles wakes to find heavy pistols bolted right into his bones, and learns Nix (Samara Weaving), the trigger-happy star of Skizm, is his first opponent.

premiered at TIFF late last year, and has since screened Fantastic Fest and Sitges where it received a lot of positive buzz.