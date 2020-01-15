GUNS AKIMBO: Insane First Trailer For New Sci-Fi Action Movie Starring Daniel Radcliffe & Samara Weaving
The first trailer for Guns Akimbo is now online, and it's... quite something.
Madman Films has released the first trailer for New Zealand filmmaker Jason Lei Howden's second feature, the delightfully deranged-looking Guns Akimbo. Click to see Daniel Radcliffe have a very bad day...
Set in the near future, the bonkers-looking action flick focuses on a video game developer (Daniel Eadcliffe) who makes the mistake of trolling the wrong people online, and wakes up after a beating to find a pair of guns bolted to his hands. Why? Because he's going to be forced to compete in an internet death-match style game, and his first opponent is the formidable, trigger-happy Nix (Samara Weaving).
Guns Akimbo premiered at TIFF late last year, and has since screened Fantastic Fest and Sitges where it received a lot of positive buzz. The trailer is certainly promising, so check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments.
Nerdy video game developer (Daniel Radcliffe) is a little too fond of stirring things up on the internet with his caustic, prodding, and antagonizing comments. One night, he makes the mistake of drunkenly dropping an inflammatory barb on a broadcast of Skizm, an illegal death-match fight club streamed live to the public. In response, Riktor (Ned Dennehy), the maniacal mastermind behind the channel, decides to force Miles' hand (or hands, as it were) and have him join the "fun." Miles wakes to find heavy pistols bolted right into his bones, and learns Nix (Samara Weaving), the trigger-happy star of Skizm, is his first opponent.
