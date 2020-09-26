HOT WHEELS Live-Action Movie Finds Its Writers As Warner Bros. Revs Up Work On The Project

Warner Bros. is revving up its engines to resume work on the long-rumoured Hot Wheels live-action adaptation, and a pair of writers have now been found for the project. Find out more details here...

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Warner Bros. is once again focusing on bringing the Mattel's Hot Wheels franchise to the big screen. The screenwriting team of Neil Widener and Gavin James have been hired to pen the screenplay for what is confirmed to be a live-action take on the property.

They managed to land the job after the studio asked a number of writers to come up with a treatment; interestingly, sources say they managed to beat a number of more established writers.

Widener and James don't actually have any produced credits at this stage of their career, but they've generated a lot of attention after being hired to work on the San Andreas sequel and Now You See Me 3. They're also in the process of developing a new take on Romeo and Juliet titled Verona.

It was way back in January 2019 that Warner Bros. teamed with Mattel to bring the Hot Wheels franchise to the big screen, and a project featuring the iconic toy property has been talked about for close to twenty years! With any luck, this one will actually stick, though there's no word on the approach Warner Bros. is taking (it could be Speed Racer or Need for Speed; we don't know).

Are you excited for Hot Wheels?