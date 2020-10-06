Harrison Ford's INDIANA JONES Voted Greatest Movie Hero Of All Time In Empire Magazine Poll

Empire Magazine recently asked their readers to vote for their favorite movie heroes of all time, and Harrison Ford's iconic adventurer Indiana Jones cracked his whip into the No. 1 spot. Take a look...

The mag recently asked its readers to vote for the big-screen character that has most inspired them with their heroic deeds, and Harrison Ford's iconic archaeologist took the top spot. Alien protagonist Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) came in at #2, but you'll have to pick up the Heroes Issue of Empire tomorrow to find out who else cracked the top 50.

Ford played Jones in three classic adventures (and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull), and is set to reprise the role for a planned fifth installment. Logan director James Mangold is reportedly in line to helm the untitled installment, but that has yet to be made official.

What do you guys make of this poll result? Do you think Indiana Jones deserves the title of greatest ever movie hero? Check out the latest Empire cover below, and feel free to share your own picks with us in the comments section.