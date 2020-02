INDIANA JONES 5 Will Begin Filming This Summer Or As Early As April, According To Star Harrison Ford

Filming on the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones action-adventure franchise is slated to begin in the next few months (as early as April), according to multiple interviews with Harrison Ford himself.

"I'm always delighted to come back to these characters. "When we have an opportunity to make another, it is because people have enjoyed them. I feel obliged to make sure our ambitions are as ambitious as they were when we started. You have a sense of responsibility to your customers. I think of the people who go to my movies as more as customers than I do as fans. Fans feels kind of weird to me... But the fact that these people support my business, and I'm responsible to them for the quality of the service that I offer."

Oops, Harrison Ford may have just given us #IndianaJones news. pic.twitter.com/YnqwooJTdH — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 14, 2020

Harrison Ford is dusting off his fedora. The 77-year-old is gearing up to return to his iconic role as the professor of archeology, Dr. Henry Walton Jones, Jr., with filming on the fifth installment of thefilm franchise slated to begin within just a few months.Ford appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week to promote his new film,, and while there, he provided an update on the nextmovie. Ford confirmed the movie was in the works, which everyone already knew, but added that filming will start soon.Ford said before clarifying,However, in a separate interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Ford said filming onmay begin as soon as April. Ford was also asked what it was like to return to the roles of some of his legendary characters from the '70s and '80s, such as Han Solo and Indiana Jones.Ford last played Indiana Jones in 2008 with. The film grossed $790 million worldwide and was praised by critics, but was not well received by most fans is currently slated to hit theaters on July 9, 2021.