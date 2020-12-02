Billie Eilish's NO TIME TO DIE Theme Song Will Be Released Online Tomorrow - Check Out A Preview

Billie Eilish has announced that her theme song for the 25th Bond movie, No Time To Die
, will be released online tomorrow at 4pm PT worldwide, and she's shared a short preview of the tune via Twitter.
We don't hear any lyrics, but the haunting piano instrumental definitely sounds in-keeping with previous 007 themes.
At just 18-years-old, Eilish is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond
theme song. A multi-platinum selling and GRAMMY Award nominated singer, her first full-length album "When We All Asleep, Where Do We Go?" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world when it was released last year.
In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
No Time To Die
will be released in theaters globally from 2 April 2020 in the UK and in the US on 10 April 10.
This is not much to go on, but do you think "No Time To Die" could go down as one of the more memorable James Bond
theme tunes? Be sure to check back tomorrow for the release, and scroll through our gallery below for some recently released stills from the movie.
007
Daniel Craig was ultimately convinced to return as the iconic super-spy for one more adventure, but he had to be certain that he was up to the physical challenge of the role.
“I finished that movie with a broken leg,”
says the actor of his experience filming Specter. “I had to question myself: Was I physically capable of doing [another one] or did I want to do another one? Because that phone call to your wife saying ‘I’ve broken my leg’ is not pleasant.”
Madeleine Swann
Léa Seydoux reprises her role of French psychologist Madeleine Swann, who Bond decided to settle down with at the end of Specter
. Of course, that didn't last!
“He decided to go off with her and try to have a normal life,”
says producer Barbara Broccoli. “Which, of course, we completely blow a hole through at the beginning of this one. He starts off on a romantic journey with Madeleine and then believes that he’s been betrayed by her.”
Adds Seydoux, “S— happens! Everything falls apart.”
Felix Leiter
Our new Commissioner Gordon Jeffrey Wright will also be back as CIA agent Felix Leiter, who asks Bond for help rescuing a kidnapped scientist (David Dencik from Top of the Lake).
This ultimately leads Bond to Cuba and onto the trail of Safin.
Moneypenny, Tanner, and Q
Three more returnees: Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, and Ben Whishaw as Q.
Safin
We still don't know a whole lot about Safin, but Broccoli describes him as "really a mean old thing."
“Let’s just say that there are some immense challenges [he] has faced in his life,”
adds Malek.
Nomi
Captain Marvel'
s Lashana Lynch plays another Agent named Nomi, who is rumored to take over the 007 mantle from Bond. The actress describes her as “a fierce, opinionated working woman.”
Cary Joji Fukunaga Directs Craig
Bond in Jamaica
The Cover