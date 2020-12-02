Billie Eilish's NO TIME TO DIE Theme Song Will Be Released Online Tomorrow - Check Out A Preview

The theme song for the 25th @007 film, written and performed by Billie, is titled “No Time To Die” and will be released globally tomorrow at 4pm PT. #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/5QU9a3FPM0 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) February 12, 2020

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Billie Eilish has announced that her theme song for the 25th Bond movie,, will be released online tomorrow at 4pm PT worldwide, and she's shared a short preview of the tune via Twitter.We don't hear any lyrics, but the haunting piano instrumental definitely sounds in-keeping with previous 007 themes.At just 18-years-old, Eilish is the youngest artist in history to write and record atheme song. A multi-platinum selling and GRAMMY Award nominated singer, her first full-length album "When We All Asleep, Where Do We Go?" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world when it was released last year.will be released in theaters globally from 2 April 2020 in the UK and in the US on 10 April 10.This is not much to go on, but do you think "No Time To Die" could go down as one of the more memorabletheme tunes? Be sure to check back tomorrow for the release, and scroll through our gallery below for some recently released stills from the movie.Daniel Craig was ultimately convinced to return as the iconic super-spy for one more adventure, but he had to be certain that he was up to the physical challenge of the role.says the actor of his experience filming Specter.