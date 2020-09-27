ENOLA HOLMES Star Henry Cavill Would "Jump At The Opportunity" To Take Over As JAMES BOND

Henry Cavill has been on a roll lately thanks to projects like Mission: Impossible - Fallout and The Witcher , but is he open to the idea of replacing Daniel Craig as James Bond? As it happens, yes he is...

Henry Cavill may have made a name for himself playing Superman, but the British actor has been making a huge impact in other worlds over the past few years. He stole the show as the lead villain in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, brought Geralt of Rivia to life in The Witcher for Netflix, and is now receiving widespread acclaim for starring as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes.

While Cavill is expected to return for reshoots for Justice League: The Snyder Cut, his future beyond that as the Man of Steel is hard to say, but could he be too busy playing James Bond to care?

While it was recently reported that Tom Hardy is taking over from Daniel Craig after No Time to Die, GQ got Cavill to confess that he would definitely take the call to "suit up" as the new 007 on screen.

"If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity," he says. "At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting."

Cavill would be a great Bond, but it ultimately remains to be seen what the aforementioned producers decide to do with the franchise after Craig's tenure reaches its end. There's certainly a lot of excitement surrounding Hardy potentially taking over, but Cavill is arguably a better fit in many ways.

What do you guys think?