JAMES BOND: DIE ANOTHER DAY Star Halle Berry Recalls The JINX Spinoff Film That Never Was

Halle Berry was one of the James Bond franchise's most memorable "Bond Girls" thanks to her role in Die Another Day , and she's now revealed the planned Jinx spinoff that never ended up happening!

Way back in 2002, Halle Berry played "Bond Girl" Jinx in James Bond film Die Another Day, the final appearance for Pierce Brosnan's version of 007. While the franchise was later rebooted with Casino Royale, the X-Men star has now revealed that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were once pushing for a spinoff focusing on her character.

Unfortunately, the actress similarly reveals that MGM wasn't willing to pay the $80 million needed to get Jinx into production, a strange decision, but one Berry believes was a product of its time.

"It was very disappointing," the actress, one of the biggest stars of that time period thanks to the X-Men franchise, recalls. "It was ahead of its time. Nobody was ready to sink that kind of money into a Black female action star. They just weren’t sure of its value. That’s where we were then."

No Time to Die promises to highlight a number of female characters, with Lashana Lynch someone with real box office potential if rumors about her identity are correct. Whether that happens or not is a mystery to us for now, but the world is definitely ready for a female-led James Bond spinoff now even if it wasn't nearly two decades ago.

Click HERE for more James Bond news from CBM!