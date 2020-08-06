NO TIME TO DIE: A Major SPOILER For The Next JAMES BOND Movie Has Leaked Online

Specific story details for No Time To Die are still (mostly) under wraps, but one massive plot point has now leaked online. You can find out more after the jump, but be warned: it's a pretty major spoiler !

Although we did already have some idea of what to expect from the plot of No Time To Die thanks to a couple of synopses and a few rumors, one major new story detail has now been revealed.

Warning: Major spoilers follow.

The Guardian - giving zero f*cks about ruining the movie for people by posting the spoiler right in the headline - reports that Daniel Craig's James Bond is going to discoverer that he has a daughter in the movie. Apparently, a scene shot in Italy last year featured a five-year-old girl named Mathilde, and she will indeed turn out to be the child of the iconic super-spy.

It's not clear whether Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann is the mother (007 has never been one to keep it in his pants, after all) or not, but since No Time To Die is set five years after the events of Spectre and opens with Bond in retirement with Swann, it's probably a safe enough assumption.

How will this big reveal ultimately impact the plot? That remains to be seen, but at least the title makes a bit more sense now: Bond won't have time to do much of anything while running around after a five-year-old. Joking aside, this is certain to bring a new dynamic to Bond, who has always been a pretty selfish character.

What do you guys make of this? No Time To Die is set to hit theaters this November.