NO TIME TO DIE: A Secret Threatens To Rock James Bond's World In This Official Game Day Spot
MGM has debuted a brand new Big Game spot for their eagerly awaited action sequel, No Time to Die, which will serve as Daniel Craig's fifth and final cinematic adventure as Agent 007.
Even though plot details have mostly been kept under wraps, the synopsis revealed that the story will pick-up with Bond enjoying the good life in Jamaica having left active service, but his retirement is short-lived when an old friend shows up at his doorstep seeking his help. However, the seemingly simple mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than anyone could've expected, which leads Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with extremely dangerous new technology.
In addition to Craig (Casino Royale; Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre), the film will also star Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Léa Seydoux (Madeleine), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Tanner), Jeffrey Wright (Felix) and Christoph Waltz (Blofeld). Newcomers to the franchise will include Academy Award-winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Golden Globe-nominee Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Billy Magnussen (Game Night), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Dali Benssalah (Flash) and David Dencik (Quicksand).
Cary Joji Fukunaga (Maniac; True Detective) is directing with a screenplay he wrote with contributions from Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
No Time To Die features:
Director: Cary Fukunaga
Daniel Craig as James Bond
Rami Malek as Safin
Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann
Lashana Lynch as Nomi
Ben Whishaw as Q
Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny
Ana de Armas as Paloma
Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter
Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld
Ralph Fiennes as M
Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner
Dali Benssalah as Primo
David Dencik as Waldo
Billy Magnussen as Ash
No Time To Die hits theaters April 8
