NO TIME TO DIE And KNIVES OUT Star Ana de Armas Stuns In New Vanity Fair Photoshoot

"Obviously I was jumping all over the place and very excited," the actress says when asked about her role in new James Bond film, No Time To Die. "But I needed to be sure it wouldn't jeopardize all the work I'd been putting in, that it wouldn't ruin everything. And the Bond women have always been, for me at least, unrelatable." Ana de Armas first came to our attention with her memorable role in Blade Runner 2049, and she later stole the show in Rian Johnson's Knives Out. Now, the actress is taking over Hollywood and will next be seen in James Bond movie No Time to Die. Thanks to Vanity Fair, we have intel on her role in the film from the actress, Daniel Craig, and producer Barbara Brocolli. With that comes a must-see photoshoot showcasing the stunning star. It's clear that de Armas' star is on the rise, and it's going to be interesting seeing whether she makes an impact in the superhero movie genre somewhere down the line.





Daniel Craig tells the publication that he was struck by Ana's performance in Blade Runner 2049 and says he was excited to work with her again after Rian Johnson's Knives Out.



"I should always be so lucky to work with a woman like that," the actor says. "This is a movie where there’s a lot of shit going on, a lot of big acting, myself very much included, but she shines through because she’s the real deal. She’s got very good comic timing and we’re not offering her a huge part. But she came in and just nailed it."



"She had very little to go on, the scripts are being rewritten, you're changing things all the time or throwing them at her, and she's not fazed by it," he concluded, alluding to the messy production.







"There wasn't any other choice," longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli adds. "It was Ana we all wanted. Her character is someone who's just started working for the CIA, and so she's supposed to have minimal training when she first meets Bond. The expectation is that she's not going to be the most proficient agent, but let's just say that she really packs a punch."







"There was that humor and spikiness so specific to her," de Armas says when asked about her first reaction to reading the No Time To Die screenplay and being introduced to the CIA agent she plays. "My character feels like a real woman. But you know, we can evolve and grow and incorporate reality, but Bond is a fantasy. In the end you can't take things out of where they live."





Ana stole the show in Knives Out, and delivered an earnest, impressive performance which really helped put her on the map. While Daniel Craig is set to return for the already confirmed sequel, she won't be back as the plan is for his detective to tackle a brand new case with a totally different supporting cast.





Comic book fans are understandably anxious to see de Armas in a superhero movie role, but there's so far been no rumblings about that being the case. However, with a Spider-Woman movie on the way, we think she would be a great choice to take on the role of Jessica Drew on the big screen.





Marvel Studios is always quick to snatch up talent, of course, and with de Armas making such a huge impact in Hollywood right now, it wouldn't be surprising if Kevin Feige has met with her. However, there are plenty of DC Comics characters she would be well-suited for too.





Are you looking forward to finding out what the future holds for Ana de Armas in Hollywood? Do you think the actress would be well-suited to a superhero movie role? Sound off below!