NO TIME TO DIE: Check Out The Official Music Video For Billie Eilish's Theme Song, "No Time To Die"

James Bond movie No Time to Die has been hit with a series of delays thanks to COVID-19, but the official music video for Billie Eilish's "No Time to Die" has been released, and it's full of new footage...

Right now, Daniel Craig's final James Bond movie, No Time to Die, remains on track to be released in theaters this November. Whether that will actually happen remains to be seen, especially after Black Widow was pushed from the very same month and won't be with us until well into 2021 (May 7th, to be precise).

MGM and Universal Pictures appear to be committed to that November debut, though, as Billie Eilish's "No Time to Die" music video has now been officially released.

Featuring a tonne of new footage from the highly anticipated movie (there are some potential spoilers here), it's a beautiful, haunting video, and Eilish's song is spectacular. It's also a massive upgrade from Sam Smith's awful, warbling theme for Spectre.

In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Check out the "No Time to Die" music video below:

