NO TIME TO DIE: Daniel Craig's Final JAMES BOND Movie Could Be Delayed Until 2021

No Time to Die has already been pushed back from April to November, but it's now looking like the next 007 adventure could end up slipping into next year. Find out more details on that after the jump...

No Time to Die was the first major blockbuster to change release dates as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and, at the time, it felt like something of an over-reaction (and it wasn't even that long ago). Since then, we've seen countless films and TV shows hit by delays, and Hollywood is in a state of panic due to the future being so uncertain.

After shifting from April to November, it's now looking like the next James Bond movie could slip into 2021.

According to Mail Online (a surprisingly reliable news source for 007 intel), there's no chance that No Time to Die will go straight to streaming platforms, but a move to next year isn't off the cards.

"If it has to wait till next year then so be it," they explain. "There are hundreds of millions of dollars involved here. Release it when audiences feel safe to return. But it's a nerve-racking call." MGM has already lost between $30 million - $50 million due to this delay, and that's not good news for a film which is already the most expensive 007 adventure to date.

At this point, it's hard to say what the best move for No Time to Die would be; November is busy, but so is 2021, and there's a lot of doubt about whether audiences will be happy to make their way back to theaters that soon.

For now, it seems we'll just have to wait and see (like everything else tied to this ongoing global pandemic).