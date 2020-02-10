NO TIME TO DIE: Daniel Craig's Final James Bond Outing Moves Back To April 2021

With the coronavirus pandemic showing little sign of slowing down anytime soon, MGM and EON have decided to punt on 2020 and have pushed back Daniel Craig's final James Bond film No Time to Die to April.

MGM and EON have announced today that Daniel Craig's hotly awaited James Bond swan song No Time to Die has been pushed back to April 2, 2021; which is almost exactly one year after it was initially slated to debut in April of this past year.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of ‘No Time To Die,’ the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing ‘No Time To Die’ next year.” said the studio in a statement.

The 007 sequel is the latest title to punt on 2020 and move into next year, following fellow blockbusters Marvel's Black Widow, Marvel's Eternals, Sony's Morbius, Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Paramount's Top Gun: Maverick, Universal's F9, Paramount's A Quiet Place Part II, Sony's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Warner Bros./Legendary's Godzilla vs. Kong, Universal's Halloween Kills, Disney's Jungle Cruise, 20th Century Fox's The King's Man, and Universal's Minions: The Rise of Gru.

With No Time to Die off the calendar, all eyes are now on Disney to see what they do with Soul and Free Guy and possibly, more importantly, on Warner Bros. to see what they decide to do with Wonder Woman 1984 and Dune., which are both still due out in December.

Plot details remain mostly under wraps, but the story is said to pick up five years after Spectre, with James Bond having retired from active duty. However, his peace is short-lived as he's forced back into action when Felix (Jeffrey Wright) seeks his help in tracking down a missing scientist, which results in him uncovering a danger unlike any he - or the world - has ever faced before.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (Maniac; True Detective) is directing with a screenplay he wrote with contributions from Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

In addition to Craig (Casino Royale; Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre), the film will also return Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Tanner), Jeffrey Wright (Felix) and Christoph Waltz (Blofeld). Newcomers to the franchise will include Academy Award-winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Golden Globe-nominee Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Billy Magnussen (Game Night), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Dali Benssalah (Flash) and David Dencik (Quicksand).

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.