NO TIME TO DIE Director Reveals That He Considered Having Most Of The Movie Take Place In James Bond's Head

No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga reveals that when he originally pitched his James Bond movie, a huge chunk of it was going to take place inside the head of 007...wait, what? Read on for details...

No Time to Die was originally set to be released this month, but it was ultimately among the first big budget blockbusters to be postponed as a result of COVID-19. As a result, we don't really know all that much about what to expect from Daniel Craig's final appearance as James Bond, but director Cary Fukunaga admitted to having some pretty wild ideas during a recent interview.

While this was an idea the people in charge presumably said no to, the filmmaker admitted that he considered having at least two thirds of James Bond 25 take place within the mind of 007.

"I had an idea that this movie could all be taking place inside the villain’s lair from the last film," Fukunaga started. "There’s this scene where a needle goes into James Bond’s head, which is supposed to make him forget everything, and then he miraculously escapes by a watch bomb."

"And then he and Léa blow up the place, and go on to save the day," he continued. "I was like, 'What if everything up until the end of act two is all inside his head?'"

Unfortunately, he doesn't elaborate on what would have happened next, but this definitely sounds like an unconventional approach to a Bond movie. Bear in mind that Danny Boyle walked away from the project because some of his ideas were too out there for the franchise's producers, so we're not entirely sure how Fukanaga managed to get hired after a crazy pitch like that.

What are your thoughts on this unexpected take on 007?