NO TIME TO DIE EW Cover And Stills Provide New Looks At The Cast Of JAMES BOND 25

This April, Daniel Craig's 007 dusts off his licence to kill for the final time in No Time To Die
, and the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly
spotlights the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed action extravaganza and its cast.
The cover features Craig alongside Bohemian Rhapsody
's Rami Malek, who will play mysterious new villain Safin. We also have a batch of new official stills which provide fresh looks at the film's various supporting characters.
Be sure to check out the images below, because we also have some intriguing new plot details.
Simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!
007
Daniel Craig was ultimately convinced to return as the iconic super-spy for one more adventure, but he had to be certain that he was up to the physical challenge of the role.
“I finished that movie with a broken leg,”
says the actor of his experience filming Specter. “I had to question myself: Was I physically capable of doing [another one] or did I want to do another one? Because that phone call to your wife saying ‘I’ve broken my leg’ is not pleasant.”
Madeleine Swann
Léa Seydoux reprises her role of French psychologist Madeleine Swann, who Bond decided to settle down with at the end of Specter
. Of course, that didn't last!
“He decided to go off with her and try to have a normal life,”
says producer Barbara Broccoli. “Which, of course, we completely blow a hole through at the beginning of this one. He starts off on a romantic journey with Madeleine and then believes that he’s been betrayed by her.”
Adds Seydoux, “S— happens! Everything falls apart.”
Felix Leiter
Our new Commissioner Gordon Jeffrey Wright will also be back as CIA agent Felix Leiter, who asks Bond for help rescuing a kidnapped scientist (David Dencik from Top of the Lake).
This ultimately leads Bond to Cuba and onto the trail of Safin.
Moneypenny, Tanner, and Q
Three more returnees: Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, and Ben Whishaw as Q.
Safin
We still don't know a whole lot about Safin, but Broccoli describes him as "really a mean old thing."
“Let’s just say that there are some immense challenges [he] has faced in his life,”
adds Malek.
Nomi
Captain Marvel'
s Lashana Lynch plays another Agent named Nomi, who is rumored to take over the 007 mantle from Bond. The actress describes her as “a fierce, opinionated working woman.”
Cary Joji Fukunaga Directs Craig
Bond in Jamaica
The Cover
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]