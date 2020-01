NO TIME TO DIE EW Cover And Stills Provide New Looks At The Cast Of JAMES BOND 25

Simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!

007

This April, Daniel Craig's 007 dusts off his licence to kill for the final time in, and the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly spotlights the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed action extravaganza and its cast.The cover features Craig alongside's Rami Malek, who will play mysterious new villain Safin. We also have a batch of new official stills which provide fresh looks at the film's various supporting characters.Be sure to check out the images below, because we also have some intriguing new plot details.Daniel Craig was ultimately convinced to return as the iconic super-spy for one more adventure, but he had to be certain that he was up to the physical challenge of the role.says the actor of his experience filming Specter.