NO TIME TO DIE EW Cover And Stills Provide New Looks At The Cast Of JAMES BOND 25

This month's EW cover spotlights Daniel Craig, who will return as James Bond for the fifth and final time in No Time To Die this April. We also have a batch of new stills featuring his supporting cast...

The cover features Craig alongside Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek, who will play mysterious new villain Safin. We also have a batch of new official stills which provide fresh looks at the film's various supporting characters.



007



Daniel Craig was ultimately convinced to return as the iconic super-spy for one more adventure, but he had to be certain that he was up to the physical challenge of the role.



"I finished that movie with a broken leg," says the actor of his experience filming Specter. "I had to question myself: Was I physically capable of doing [another one] or did I want to do another one? Because that phone call to your wife saying 'I've broken my leg' is not pleasant."

Madeleine Swann



Léa Seydoux reprises her role of French psychologist Madeleine Swann, who Bond decided to settle down with at the end of Specter. Of course, that didn't last!



"He decided to go off with her and try to have a normal life," says producer Barbara Broccoli. "Which, of course, we completely blow a hole through at the beginning of this one. He starts off on a romantic journey with Madeleine and then believes that he's been betrayed by her." Adds Seydoux, "S— happens! Everything falls apart."

Felix Leiter

Our new Commissioner Gordon Jeffrey Wright will also be back as CIA agent Felix Leiter, who asks Bond for help rescuing a kidnapped scientist (David Dencik from Top of the Lake).



This ultimately leads Bond to Cuba and onto the trail of Safin.

Moneypenny, Tanner, and Q



Three more returnees: Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, and Ben Whishaw as Q. Three more returnees: Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, and Ben Whishaw as Q.

Safin



We still don't know a whole lot about Safin, but Broccoli describes him as "really a mean old thing."



"Let's just say that there are some immense challenges [he] has faced in his life," adds Malek.

Nomi



Nomi

Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch plays another Agent named Nomi, who is rumored to take over the 007 mantle from Bond. The actress describes her as "a fierce, opinionated working woman."

Cary Joji Fukunaga Directs Craig

Bond in Jamaica