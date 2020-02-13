NO TIME TO DIE: Have A Listen To Billie Eilish's Haunting New JAMES BOND Theme Song In Full

“No Time To Die” by @billieeilish – the theme song for the 25th James Bond film is OUT NOW. Billie will perform the song at the 2020 @BRITs on 18 Feb accompanied by @FINNEAS, @HansZimmer and @Johnny_Marr #NoTimeToDie #Bond25 https://t.co/9myEfUVLsi pic.twitter.com/XVBPUbKYvk — James Bond (@007) February 14, 2020

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Following last night's brief preview, the full version of Billie Eilish's theme song for the 25th Bond movie,, has been released online.Written by Eilish and her brother/regular collaborator Finneas O'Connell, "No Time To Die" is almost instantly recognizable as atheme (listen for those horns), and Eilish's haunting vocals add a fresh spin while also recalling Adele's stellar performance onWe also have a new TV spot for the movie which showcases the tune along with quite a bit of new footage.At just 18-years-old, Eilish is the youngest artist in history to write and record atheme song. A multi-platinum selling and GRAMMY Award nominated singer, her first full-length album "When We All Asleep, Where Do We Go?" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world when it was released last year.will be released in theaters globally from 2 April 2020 in the UK and in the US on 10 April 10.Do you think "No Time To Die" could go down as one of the more memorabletheme tunes? Let us know in the comments, and scroll through our gallery below for some recently released stills from the movie.Daniel Craig was ultimately convinced to return as the iconic super-spy for one more adventure, but he had to be certain that he was up to the physical challenge of the role.says the actor of his experience filming Specter.