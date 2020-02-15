NO TIME TO DIE: James Bond Is A Little Late In The Action-Packed New NBA All-Star Game TV Spot

Ahead of tomorrow night's NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, MGM has released an action-packed new TV spot for Cary Joji Fukunaga's highly anticipated No Time to Die , which will see Daniel Craig suit up as 007.

MGM has debuted a brand new NBA All-Star Game TV spot for their eagerly awaited upcoming action sequel, No Time to Die, which will serve as Daniel Craig's fifth and final cinematic adventure as Agent 007.



Even though plot details have mostly been kept under wraps, the synopsis revealed that the story will pick-up with Bond enjoying the good life in Jamaica having left active service, but his retirement is short-lived when an old friend shows up at his doorstep seeking his help. However, the seemingly simple mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than anyone could've expected, which leads Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with extremely dangerous new technology.



In addition to Craig (Casino Royale; Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre), the film will also star Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Léa Seydoux (Madeleine), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Tanner), Jeffrey Wright (Felix) and Christoph Waltz (Blofeld). Newcomers to the franchise will include Academy Award-winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Golden Globe-nominee Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Billy Magnussen (Game Night), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Dali Benssalah (Flash) and David Dencik (Quicksand).



Cary Joji Fukunaga (Maniac; True Detective) is directing with a screenplay he wrote with contributions from Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.





Ana de Armas is a Cuban actress, who recently broke out in Hollywood with major roles in Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049 opposite Ryan Gosling and Rian Johnson's Knives Out opposite her 007 co-star Daniel Craig and Captain America himself Chris Evans.

While Ana de Armas will sport the jewelry from the Green Carpet collection in the film, she and co-star Léa Seydoux are also expected to wear Chopard jewelry from the house at the film's red carpet world premiere next month.

Ana de Armas recently earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her role as Marta in Rian Johnson's murder mystery smash hit Knives Out. While she is not nominated for an Oscar, she is expected to be in attendance alongside her castmates this coming Sunday as the critically acclaimed film competes for the night's top honor: Best Picture.

Ana de Armas is playing Paloma, a top CIA agent who will cross paths with James Bond (Daniel Craig) in the upcoming film. The actress has previously described her character as "irresponsible" and "bubbly," but someone that will end up playing a key role in Bond's mission.

While No Time to Die is undoubtedly her biggest release of the year, Ana de Armas also has a number of other films due out this calendar year, including Saban Films' crime drama The Night Clerk (February 21), Netflix's biographical drama Sergio (April 17), Netflix's fictionalized Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde ( TBD ) and 20th Century Studios' psychological thriller Deep Water (November 13).

