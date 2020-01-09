NO TIME TO DIE: James Bond Is A Man On A Mission On New Poster Which Reaffirms November Release Date

As we enter September, MGM has debuted a brand new theatrical one-sheet for Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die , which will be Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the iconic Agent 007, James Bond.

MGM and EON have released a brand new theatrical poster for Daniel Craig's 007 swan song No Time to Die, which is due out in U.K. cinemas on November 12 and in U.S. theaters on November 20.

Plot details remain mostly under wraps, but the story is said to pick up five years after Spectre, with James Bond having retired from active duty. However, his peace is short-lived as he's forced back into action when Felix (Jeffrey Wright) seeks his help in tracking down a missing scientist, which results in him uncovering a danger unlike any he - or the world - has ever faced before.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (Maniac; True Detective) is directing with a screenplay he wrote with contributions from Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

In addition to Craig (Casino Royale; Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre), the film will also return Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Tanner), Jeffrey Wright (Felix) and Christoph Waltz (Blofeld). Newcomers to the franchise will include Academy Award-winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Golden Globe-nominee Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Billy Magnussen (Game Night), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Dali Benssalah (Flash) and David Dencik (Quicksand).





A new trailer will be online this Thursday, so be sure to check back then.

