NO TIME TO DIE Moves Up Its U.S. Release Date Five Days; New Stills Spotlight Returning Allies & Villains

Despite recent buzz suggesting that No Time to Die , Daniel Craig's final adventure as Agent 007, could be moved to 2021, MGM and EON have moved the film's theatrical release in the U.S. up five days.

The official James Bond Twitter account has revealed this morning that MGM and EON have moved up the U.S. theatrical release for Daniel Craig's 007 swan song No Time to Die up five days to November 20.

Its U.K. release remains set for November 12.

The move was likely done to take full advantage of the extended Thanksgiving holiday week (and possibly to avoid a big clash with Wonder Woman 1984 if the Gal Gadot-starrer ends up not making its October release date). TriStar's Happiest Season starring Kristen Stewart (Charlie's Angels) and Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate) and Lionsgate's Voyagers starring Golden Globe-winner Colin Farrell (The Batman) and Tye Sheridan (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) are still slated to open November 25, but neither was expected to provide much competition before the move.

No Time to Die will now open opposite Disney/Pixar's Soul, which features the voice talents of Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained) and 9x Primetime Emmy Award-winner Tina Fey (30 Rock), and Sony Classic's The Father, which stars a pair of Academy Award-winners in Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs) and Olivia Colman (The Favourite).

While plot details have mostly been kept under wraps, the new featurette does shed a few interesting details on what to expect, including that the film's mysterious new villain Safin (Rami Malek) will be the most dangerous adversary Bond has ever faced. It also sounds like he won't have any ties to Spectre, which is interesting to say the least, as he'll be operating with his own separate organization to take down Bond and company.



In addition to Craig (Casino Royale; Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre), the film will also return Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Tanner), Jeffrey Wright (Felix) and Christoph Waltz (Blofeld). Newcomers to the franchise will include Academy Award-winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Golden Globe-nominee Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Billy Magnussen (Game Night), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Dali Benssalah (Flash) and David Dencik (Quicksand).



Cary Joji Fukunaga (Maniac; True Detective) is directing with a screenplay he wrote with contributions from Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

















Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.