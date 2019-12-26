NO TIME TO DIE: New Stills Spotlight A Daniel Craig/Lashana Lynch Team-Up & Rami Malek's Mysterious Villain

Empire Magazine
has unveiled their February 2020 cover, which shines a spotlight on the eagerly awaited action sequel, No Time to Die
, which will feature Daniel Craig's fifth and final cinematic adventure as Agent 007.
Along with the cover reveal comes a pair of intriguing new stills, the first of which features a team-up between Bond (Daniel Craig) and his rumored replacement Nomi (Lashana Lynch). Then, the second is a creepy shot of Safin (Rami Malek), the scarred villain of the picture.
Even though plot details have mostly been kept under wraps, the synopsis revealed that the story will pick-up with Bond enjoying the good life in Jamaica having left active service, but his retirement is short-lived when an old friend shows up at his doorstep seeking his help. However, the seemingly simple mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than anyone could've expected, which leads Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with extremely dangerous new technology.
In addition to Craig (Casino Royale
; Quantum of Solace
, Skyfall
, Spectre
), the film will also star Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Léa Seydoux (Madeleine), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Tanner), Jeffrey Wright (Felix) and Christoph Waltz (Blofeld). Newcomers to the franchise will include Academy Award-winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody
), Golden Globe-nominee Ana de Armas (Knives Out
), Billy Magnussen (Game Night
), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel
), Dali Benssalah (Flash
) and David Dencik (Quicksand
).
Cary Joji Fukunaga (Maniac
; True Detective
) is directing with a screenplay he wrote with contributions from Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
To check out new photos from NO TIME TO DIE, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!