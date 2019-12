NO TIME TO DIE: New Stills Spotlight A Daniel Craig/Lashana Lynch Team-Up & Rami Malek's Mysterious Villain

Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die has landed the February cover of Empire Magazine, and along with the cover comes a pair of intriguing new stills featuring Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch and Rami Malek.

No Time To Die features: Director: Cary Fukunaga Daniel Craig as James Bond Rami Malek as Safin Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann Lashana Lynch as Nomi Ben Whishaw as Q Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny Ana de Armas as Paloma Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld Ralph Fiennes as M Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner Dali Benssalah as Primo David Dencik as Waldo Billy Magnussen as Ash

