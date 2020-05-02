NO TIME TO DIE Star Ana De Armas Stuns As CIA Agent Paloma In New Promotional Photoshoot For Chopard

Swiss jewelry company Chopard will serve as the official jewelry partner for Cary Joji Fukunaga's upcoming No Time to Die , and will be seen in the film sported by Golden Globe nominee Ana de Armas!

Cary Joji Fukunaga's (Maniac; True Detective) upcoming action sequel No Time to Die is easily one of the biggest and most hotly awaited films of the year, and as the marketing campaign begins to seriously pickup, we're really starting to get a better idea of what to expect in Daniel Craig's fifth and final cinematic adventure as Agent 007.



On that note, the Swiss jewelry company Chopard recently announced that they are the official jewelry partner of No Time to Die and as a result, pieces from their special Green Carpet collection will be exclusively featured in the upcoming 007 adventure, worn by none other than Golden Globe-nominee Ana de Armas (Knives Out), who is playing a CIA agent named Paloma.



Throughout the film, the newest Bond girl will be seen wearing three amazing Haute Joaillerie pieces: a Chopard necklace set with 43 carats of pear-shaped diamonds, a matching bracelet with 82 carats of pear-shaped and round-brilliant diamonds and an earrings set with 14 carats of diamonds. That's nearly 140 carats of diamonds for those keeping track at home.



Ana de Armas is a Cuban actress, who recently broke out in Hollywood with major roles in Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049 opposite Ryan Gosling and Rian Johnson's Knives Out opposite her 007 co-star Daniel Craig and Captain America himself Chris Evans.

While Ana de Armas will sport the jewelry from the Green Carpet collection in the film, she and co-star Léa Seydoux are also expected to wear Chopard jewelry from the house at the film's red carpet world premiere next month.

Ana de Armas recently earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her role as Marta in Rian Johnson's murder mystery smash hit Knives Out. While she is not nominated for an Oscar, she is expected to be in attendance alongside her castmates this coming Sunday as the critically acclaimed film competes for the night's top honor: Best Picture.

Ana de Armas is playing Paloma, a top CIA agent who will cross paths with James Bond (Daniel Craig) in the upcoming film. The actress has previously described her character as "irresponsible" and "bubbly," but someone that will end up playing a key role in Bond's mission.

While No Time to Die is undoubtedly her biggest release of the year, Ana de Armas also has a number of other films due out this calendar year, including Saban Films' crime drama The Night Clerk (February 21), Netflix's biographical drama Sergio (April 17), Netflix's fictionalized Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde ( TBD ) and 20th Century Studios' psychological thriller Deep Water (November 13).

