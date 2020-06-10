NO TIME TO DIE Star Daniel Craig Says Now "Isn't The Right Time" For The Movie To Be Released

No Time to Die star Daniel Craig has weighed in on the recent news that his final James Bond movie will now be released next year instead of this November, while we also have a new clip featuring 007...

Daniel Craig was booked to appear on The Tonight Show before the recent No Time to Die delay, and he surprisingly still showed up to chat to host Jimmy Fallon last night.

As you might expect, the subject of that release date change did come up, with Craig explaining why it's a good thing that his final James Bond movie is coming our way next April instead of next November (theater chains like Cineworld probably wouldn't agree with that assessment, however).

"This thing is just bigger than all of us," Craig started. "We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way, in a safe way,” Craig said. “Cinemas all around the world are closed at the moment. We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world, and this isn’t the right time. So, fingers crossed, April 2 is going to be our day."

Asked about his final time playing 007 in the movie (which has been delayed multiple times), the actor added: "I’ve given it everything I can. I’m so glad that I came back and did this last one. We had lots of loose threads we hadn’t tied up. The story just didn’t feel complete. I needed a break, I truly admit it. I just needed to get my head away from it for a while and once I had, we started talking about storylines and things that we could do, and where we could take it."

What would his advice be for the next James Bond? "Don’t f**k it up. It is a beautiful, amazing thing."

Check out the interview below to also see a new clip from No Time to Die!

