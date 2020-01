NO TIME TO DIE Title Song Will Be Written And Performed By Billie Eilish

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Confirming recent rumors, it's been officially announced that Billie Eilish will co-write and perform the title song for the 25th James Bond movie,At just 18-years-old, Eilish will be the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.said producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in a statement.Eilish added,A multi-platinum selling and GRAMMY Award nominated singer, Eilish's first full-length album "When We All Asleep, Where Do We Go?" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world when it was released last year.will be released in theatres globally from 2 April 2020 in the UK and in the US on 10 April 10.