NO TIME TO DIE Title Song Will Be Written And Performed By Billie Eilish
Confirming recent rumors, it's been officially announced that Billie Eilish will co-write and perform the title song for the 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die.
It's now been confirmed that 18-year-old multi-platinum selling and GRAMMY Award nominated singer Billie Eilish will co-write and perform the theme song for No Time To Die. Check out the press release...
At just 18-years-old, Eilish will be the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.
“We are excited to announce that Billie and FINNEAS have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film,” said producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in a statement.
Eilish added, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”.
A multi-platinum selling and GRAMMY Award nominated singer, Eilish's first full-length album "When We All Asleep, Where Do We Go?" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world when it was released last year.
In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
No Time To Die will be released in theatres globally from 2 April 2020 in the UK and in the US on 10 April 10.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]