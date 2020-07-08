NO TIME TO DIE's PR Team May Have BANNED Ben Affleck From The Next JAMES BOND Film's Premiere

If you're a fan of celebrity gossip, you'll surely have heard about Ben Affleck's ( Justice League ) relationship with Ana de Armas ( Knives Out ), and the No Time to Die team don't appear too happy about it!

In the coronavirus (COVID-19) era, you might think film premieres are a thing of the past. Universal Pictures, however, appear to have plans for an event this November to promote No Time to Die. Fans are unlikely to be in attendance for such a gathering, but cast members probably will be assuming travel restrictions are no longer so strictly enforced.

In recent months, star Ana de Armas's relationship with Justice League's Ben Affleck has generated headlines across the globe, but a Metro report alleges that the press team working on the next James Bond film don't want him there. That's because their relationship is likely to distract from the other stars in attendance, not to mention the No Time to Die itself.

"This film premiere has been a long time coming and franchise bosses want the spotlight to be on the stars of the film," a source tells the site of the long-delayed release. "It would be a disaster if it was all about Ben's mushy PDAs with Ana overshadowing the event."

Originally set for release last November, No Time to Die was pushed back to this April before being shifted to November in response to the pandemic. This report makes for undeniably interesting reading, but it's extremely hard to believe that Universal will go ahead with any sort of premiere for the film with everything that's happening, and is likely to continue happening, this year.

