NO TIME TO DIE's Release Date Could Move From This November To Next Summer

There's more bad news for the 2020 box office today as reliable sources are reporting that No Time to Die 's November release date could shift to a prime slot in summer 2021. Read on for further details...

With theaters reportedly unlikely to open before the middle of 2021 (according to the latest forecasts, anyway), there's now a lot of concern surrounding the movies scheduled for release throughout the rest of this year. Of course, the first major blockbuster to be delayed due to COVID-19 was James Bond movie No Time to Die which shifted from April to November 20th.

Now, though, MI6 (a reliable source for 007 news) is reporting that MGM and Universal Pictures is considering a Summer 2021 release for Daniel Craig's final appearance as Bond.

A decision will reportedly be made before No Time to Die's 90-marketing campaign ramps up, and after the studio already lost $30 million delaying the movie the first time, it's doubtful they'll want to risk doing the same again (especially with so much uncertainty in the United States right now).

F9: The Fast Saga is scheduled for April 2021, while Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled for June 2021. However, as production on that has only just restarted following COVID-19 delays, it's likely that could end up moving, thereby leaving a slot for Universe to reschedule No Time to Die.

Finally, the site notes that there are no plans for any sort of VOD/streaming release for the James Bond movie, so we can forget about that happening later this year regardless of theater closures.

We'll keep you guys updated.