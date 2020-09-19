RUMOR MILL: VENOM Star Tom Hardy Has Reportedly Been Cast As The New JAMES BOND

Well, here's a huge rumour to start your weekend! According to semi-reliable sources, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy has been chosen to replace Daniel Craig as 007 following No Time to Die ...

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

According to The Vulcan Reporter (a site that has shared some seemingly reliable scoops in recent months), The Dark Knight Rises and Venom star Tom Hardy will be the next 007.

It's no secret that Daniel Craig is walking away from the role after No Time to Die - which is set to be released in theaters this November - and there's been speculation about who will take over as James Bond for years now. Hardy's name is one that's been suggested for years, though this is still somewhat surprising given the actor's age and demands for a new, diverse 007.

In many ways, Hardy feels like a safe choice, but there's no denying that it would be fun seeing him as Bond. Plus, if Christopher Nolan can take a break from "saving" movie theaters by trying to convince people to visit them in the midst of a pandemic, a reunion with Hardy would be no bad thing.

Apparently, the plan was for Hardy to be announced as the new Bond in November, but it seems plans have changed, and it's likely to be made official early next year providing No Time to Die isn't delayed.

This is very much a rumour, but both "Tom Hardy" and "James Bond" are already trending on Twitter, so this potential casting is generating an awful lot of excitement among fans of the iconic spy.

